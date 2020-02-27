Shay Mitchell talks life as a new mom: 'I'm still figuring it out'

Global  

Shay Mitchell is four months into motherhood and says she is “still figuring it out”.

She’s letting other moms know that it’s okay if they are, too.

Mitchell welcomed her first child, daughter Atlas Noam with boyfriend Matte Babel in October 2019.

While she has let her fans and followers into her journey as a mother.

She admitted that she’s still in the process of striking a balance between what to share and what to keep private.

At the end of the day, though, it’s knowing that she even has that safety net around her that lets her know that it’ll all be okay.

While promoting the Pampers “Share the Love” campaign, she told In The Know’s Gibson Johns, "That’s all it is.

It’s all about reassurance".

"Having that really close-knit group of friends and people in my community to be able to fall back on... and have a conversation with around whatever I’m thinking about makes it so much better and so much easier"

