Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg Wants Sanders To Release Heart Health Information

Bloomberg Wants Sanders To Release Heart Health Information

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg Wants Sanders To Release Heart Health Information

Bloomberg Wants Sanders To Release Heart Health Information

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is sharing the health of his heart.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bloomberg Releases New Medical Records, Pushes Bernie to Do Same After Heart Attack

Bloomberg Releases New Medical Records, Pushes Bernie to Do Same After Heart Attack2020 Democratic hopeful and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg's urging presidential rival...
Mediaite - Published

Questions about Sanders’ health linger after heart attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he doesn’t plan to divulge additional information about his...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Japan Today



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.