Cree networking

A large crowd turned out at the delta hotel in downtown utica this afternoon for a networking event regarding the future cree plant in marcy.

The event is happening now and runs until 6:00.

Exyte will be the construction project management design group that will build the manufacturing plant in marcy on the suny poly campus.

The cree construction manager says with cree coming to town, it will be huge for the local area, and the community.

"i just got to this area of new york and seei all thdifferent industry coming here, i think it's a great thing to have e suppot of the community the college, a all the different t businesses, it's