Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album'

LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album'

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:34s - Published < > Embed
LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album'

LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album'

As friends, fans and loved ones continue to mourn the sudden deaths of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, LL Cool J sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his relationship with the late L.A.

Laker.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

LL Cool J Recalls Kobe Bryant's Gangsta Rap Album That Almost Was

After a devastating helicopter killed Kobe Bryant on Jan. 26 alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDXAceShowbizContactMusic



You Might Like


Tweets about this

JamesOladi

Proactive KOT RT @984inthemorning: Thankfully Kobe never concentrated on music: LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap… 18 hours ago

984inthemorning

Capital in the Morning Thankfully Kobe never concentrated on music: LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta R… https://t.co/L4Yp0Lj8HJ 18 hours ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album' -- https://t.co/LgEGjWhvVu via @hiphopdx 20 hours ago

eeilyaj

𝕓𝕣𝕒𝕥. RT @HipHopDX: LL Cool J recalls persuading Kobe Bryant not to release his 'gangsta rap album' https://t.co/ICIe4S3OIY https://t.co/BLGqTIV… 22 hours ago

pervertweb

EmotionalAssNigga LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album' -- https://t.co/1B1syxxfPH via @hiphopdx 1 day ago

TheRReport1

The R Report Magazine LLC🗞 LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album' https://t.co/n8cESG9IKY 1 day ago

KawonJenkins1

DJ Kawon Jenkins LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album' https://t.co/PnSdWtkKOt 1 day ago

MaestroBryan_H

Hines LL Cool J Recalls Persuading Kobe Bryant Not To Release His 'Gangsta Rap Album' https://t.co/PQ0zubreAX 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LL Cool J Remembers Kobe Bryant's Gangsta Rap Album That Was Never Released | Billboard News [Video]LL Cool J Remembers Kobe Bryant's Gangsta Rap Album That Was Never Released | Billboard News

In a new interview, LL Cool J reflected on Kobe Bryant's side-hustle in the rap game in the late '90s.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:04Published

LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career [Video]LL Cool J advised Kobe Bryant against 'gangster rap' career

LL Cool J has recalled how he once urged Kobe Bryant to scrap an album of gangster rap recordings.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.