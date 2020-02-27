Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR News

Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR News

Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 03:49s - Published < > Embed
Jordan Peele Debuts 'Candyman' Trailer, 'Proud Family' is Coming to Disney+ & More | THR NewsThese are the top stories in entertainment for Thursday, February 27th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ireadsyou

Leroy Jordan Peele debuts first "Candyman" trailer (article): NEGROMANCER 2.0: Negromancer News Bits and Bites from Febru… https://t.co/3wXRugolMA 6 hours ago

rijiriji

RIJI RT @popcornandreels: Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Debuts First Official Poster - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McBluetoothCCFR @UsoroEdima @g… 11 hours ago

popcornandreels

popcornandreels Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Debuts First Official Poster - Catch THE MOVIES🎬 with @McBluetoothCCFR @UsoroEdima… https://t.co/vvvOpVWrx4 17 hours ago

heroichollywood

Heroic Hollywood Jordan Peele’s ‘Candyman’ Reboot Debuts First Official Poster https://t.co/KjjC7A0jOS https://t.co/hACc3TnBer 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Candyman movie [Video]Candyman movie

Candyman movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Don't say his name. This summer, Oscar winner Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling probably..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:31Published

'Proud Family' Revival Is Coming to Disney+ | THR News [Video]'Proud Family' Revival Is Coming to Disney+ | THR News

The original cast, along with original executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, are on board the series.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.