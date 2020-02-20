Missouri, Kansas leaders prepare for possible Midwest coronavirus outbreak 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:16s - Published Missouri, Kansas leaders prepare for possible Midwest coronavirus outbreak Leaders in Missouri and Kansas are preparing for a possible COVID-19 outbreak. On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide the newly formed Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention with its response to coronavirus. On Thursday, Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran tweeted that he'd met with one of the state's top health officials. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Missouri, Kansas leaders prepare for possible Midwest coronavirus outbreak NOW TO THE GROWINGOUTBREAK OF THECORONAVIRUS --WITH NEW CASESPOPPING UP IN THE U-S...LAWMAKERS ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE-- WANT TO MAKE SURETHEY HAVE PLANS INPLACE FOR A POTENTIALOUTBREAK.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOME JOINSUS IN THE STUDIO WITHMORE.CYNTHIA?TODAY THE MISSOURIHOUSE SPEAKER CREATEDA SPECIAL COMMITTEE ONDISEASE CONTROL ANDPREVENTION.THIS NEW GROUP WILLMEET ON MONDAY.THE IDEA IS TO GET ALLTHE FACTS ABOUT THECORNOAVIRUS AND PLAN ASTRATEGY FOR HANDLINGIT IN MISSOURI.THE BOARD WILL LISTENTO EXPERTS... LIKE ANINFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALIST...BUT BOARD MEMBERSARE ALSO SKILLEDPROFESSOINALSTHE CHAIR OF THECOMMITTEE IS A SURGEON.WE ALSO SPOKE WITHREPRESENTATIVE ASHLEYBLAND-MANLOVE.SHE HAS A BACKGROUNDIN MILITARY INTELLIGENCEAND --- EXPERIENCEPLANNING FOR NATURALDISASTERS.STATE Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove,D-Kansas Cit"we care about our citizens andthisis a looming health threat, soweneed to make sure that we'replanning and getting theprocessestogether"KANSAS LEADERS AREALSO WORKING ON A PLANTODAY, SENATOR JERRYMORAN MET WITH THESTATE'S TOP HEALTHOFFICIALS.THEY DISCUSSED THESTATE'S PREPAREDNESSTO PROTECT AGAINST APOTENTIAL CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.IN THE STUDIO, CYNTHIANEWSOME, 41 ACTIONNE





You Might Like

Tweets about this Journey Sunflower♿🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇵 RT @41actionnews: Though there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri or Kansas, leaders are preparing preventative measur… 2 hours ago 41 Action News Though there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Missouri or Kansas, leaders are preparing preventative… https://t.co/WdGo31GIxm 6 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Local Leaders Lay Out Preparations For Possible Outbreak The Centers for Disease Control says the spread of coronavirus is inevitable, so governors, mayors and local leaders are laying out their preparations for a possible outbreak; CBS2's Aundrea.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:40Published 1 day ago KCMO Health Department monitoring people for coronavirus The Kansas City, Missouri, Department of Health is monitoring fewer than 10 people for possible coronavirus. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:06Published 1 week ago