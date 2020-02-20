Global  

Missouri, Kansas leaders prepare for possible Midwest coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:16s
Leaders in Missouri and Kansas are preparing for a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

On Monday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will provide the newly formed Special Committee on Disease Control and Prevention with its response to coronavirus.

On Thursday, Kansas Sen.

Jerry Moran tweeted that he'd met with one of the state's top health officials.
NOW TO THE GROWINGOUTBREAK OF THECORONAVIRUS --WITH NEW CASESPOPPING UP IN THE U-S...LAWMAKERS ON BOTHSIDES OF THE STATE LINE-- WANT TO MAKE SURETHEY HAVE PLANS INPLACE FOR A POTENTIALOUTBREAK.41 ACTION NEWS ANCHORCYNTHIA NEWSOME JOINSUS IN THE STUDIO WITHMORE.CYNTHIA?TODAY THE MISSOURIHOUSE SPEAKER CREATEDA SPECIAL COMMITTEE ONDISEASE CONTROL ANDPREVENTION.THIS NEW GROUP WILLMEET ON MONDAY.THE IDEA IS TO GET ALLTHE FACTS ABOUT THECORNOAVIRUS AND PLAN ASTRATEGY FOR HANDLINGIT IN MISSOURI.THE BOARD WILL LISTENTO EXPERTS... LIKE ANINFECTIOUS DISEASESPECIALIST...BUT BOARD MEMBERSARE ALSO SKILLEDPROFESSOINALSTHE CHAIR OF THECOMMITTEE IS A SURGEON.WE ALSO SPOKE WITHREPRESENTATIVE ASHLEYBLAND-MANLOVE.SHE HAS A BACKGROUNDIN MILITARY INTELLIGENCEAND --- EXPERIENCEPLANNING FOR NATURALDISASTERS.STATE Rep.

Ashley Bland Manlove,D-Kansas Cit"we care about our citizens andthisis a looming health threat, soweneed to make sure that we'replanning and getting theprocessestogether"KANSAS LEADERS AREALSO WORKING ON A PLANTODAY, SENATOR JERRYMORAN MET WITH THESTATE'S TOP HEALTHOFFICIALS.THEY DISCUSSED THESTATE'S PREPAREDNESSTO PROTECT AGAINST APOTENTIAL CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.IN THE STUDIO, CYNTHIANEWSOME, 41 ACTIONNE




