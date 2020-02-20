Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ole Gunnar Solskjær > Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published < > Embed
Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Solskjaer praises new signings after easing into Europa League final 16

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo after Manchester United eased through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

United dismissed Belgian opponents Club Brugge 5-0 at Old Trafford to win 6-1 on aggregate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoans ‘difficult’ Europa League ball as Manchester United scrape draw with Club Brugge

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer bemoaned the ball as Manchester United scraped a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in...
talkSPORT - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol [Video]Wolves fans clash with police in Barcelona ahead of Europa League tie with Espanyol

Several Wolverhampton Wanderers fans on February 26 clashed with police in Barcelona ahead of their Europa League tie with Espanyol. Filmed inside an Italian restaurant in Placa Reial the footage..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:27Published

Gerrard: Rangers ready for anyone [Video]Gerrard: Rangers ready for anyone

Steven Gerrard says Rangers are looking forward to Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.