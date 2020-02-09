Medical face masks sold out across KC area

Global  

Despite the fact that health officials say face masks won't necessarily prevent you from catching coronavirus, medical face masks are sold out at area retailers across Kansas City.
Google searches for 'face mask' hit an all-time high amid coronavirus fears

The images streaming out of China as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus outbreak depict...
Mashable - Published


chairmanquan

Sweet'nSourScouser Walgreens, CVS, Target, Walmart, Kroger. All sold out of medical face masks. Is there something I'm missing here? 2 hours ago

WhoIsKesha

K ✨ I looked up medical face masks on Amazon and they’re either sold out or can’t ship until like April. I’m bout to pu… https://t.co/PncqqlGUt7 2 hours ago

cherrilbs

ɴᴇᴏ :･ﾟ☆ can't find medical face masks anywhere they're all sold out 😬 guess we getting the virus 2 hours ago

polarisedcastle

gaylord 🌙💘🐾 RT @haseemuzzaman: "Masks have either disappeared from medical stores or are being sold at exorbitant prices … A box of ordinary surgical m… 3 hours ago

MLK_859

Michael Krieg @TinaMcGugan @Will_Bunch Invest in face mask manufacturers. All medical masks and even paint and dust masks are sold out. 5 hours ago

XavierRenegade2

Xavier-Renegade Angel(CheshireCat Version) RT @YellowFlashGuy: Good idea on the respirator masks @MisterAntiBully! I found a***load at Lowes. Medical face masks are already sold… 6 hours ago

DSladeNews

David Slade So, are there any stores left in the Charleston SC area that haven't sold out of medical-grade face masks? Asking for a friend. 8 hours ago

haseemuzzaman

हसीम • Haseem • حسیم 🏳️‍🌈 "Masks have either disappeared from medical stores or are being sold at exorbitant prices … A box of ordinary surgi… https://t.co/hcHzlFGkd9 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You [Video]Coronavirus CDC Warning Not Meant To Scare You, Just Prepare You

Dr. Mallika Marshall has advice on coronavirus and what you should really be worried about.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:03Published

Demand For Medical Face Masks Grow After Coronoavirus Outbreak [Video]Demand For Medical Face Masks Grow After Coronoavirus Outbreak

After the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, medical face masks grew in high demand. Chinese officials urged citizens to wear masks and attempt to stop the spreading of the disease. According to Business..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

