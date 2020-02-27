Global  

Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book Scheme

Pugh was also sentenced to three years of supervised probation after she gets out of prison.
Former Baltimore Mayor Sentenced To Prison For Children's Book SchemeWatch VideoFormer Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •ReutersTIMESeattle TimesCBC.caFOXNews.com


Former Mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to three years in prison

Former Mayor Catherine Pugh has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the "Healthy...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



75Mcquillan

Shaun McQuillan RT @prayingmedic: Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced to three years in prison for using fraudulent book sales to funnel il… 4 seconds ago

mikey1701

🇺🇸 Mikey 🇺🇸 WWG1WGA RT @jaazee1: Bye, Bye! Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh sentenced to 3 years prison in ‘Healthy Holly’ case! ⁦#baltimoresun#tcot #ma… 9 seconds ago

molon_labe1911

Guy Meyer RT @kandibar2011: Another crooked Dem held accountable : Pugh was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for using fraudulent… 26 seconds ago

Carole31068176

Carole RT @mgrant76308: BREAKING: Democrat Catherine Pugh, former mayor of Baltimore, was sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday for her r… 1 minute ago

phlashstudios

Phlash Studios RT @1010WINS: Former Baltimore mayor sentenced to 3 years in book scheme https://t.co/QKq7Vvkfsn https://t.co/pfP8fmObbp 2 minutes ago

Dian5

Dian Former Baltimore Mayor Pugh Sentenced for Book Sales Scheme https://t.co/StlXeUTxU5 For the latest US and politic… https://t.co/iilgBCwY3R 2 minutes ago

Anon5303

Anon5303 RT @baltimoresun: BREAKING: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is sentenced to 3 years in prison, followed by 3 years probation after pl… 2 minutes ago

KnowhereNews

Knowhere News After pleading guilty to tax evasion and federal conspiracy charges, the former mayor of Baltimore was sentenced to… https://t.co/oQr1Zrg2IZ 2 minutes ago


Legal Expert Doug Colbert Discusses How Baltimore Moves Forward After Catherine Pugh's Sentencing [Video]Legal Expert Doug Colbert Discusses How Baltimore Moves Forward After Catherine Pugh's Sentencing

University of Maryland law professor Doug Colbert joins WJZ News at 5 to talk about former Mayor Catherine Pugh's prison sentence and how the city moves forward in the wake of her sentencing.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:12Published

Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced in children's book fraud scheme [Video]Baltimore ex-mayor sentenced in children's book fraud scheme

Former Baltimore mayor Catherine Pugh was sentenced on Thursday to three years in federal prison for fraud and tax evasion schemes involving bogus sales of her children’s book series. This report..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

