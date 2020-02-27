Global  

Newsom Sends 10 Trailers To South Los Angeles For Temporary Housing

Newsom Sends 10 Trailers To South Los Angeles For Temporary Housing

Newsom Sends 10 Trailers To South Los Angeles For Temporary Housing

Los Angeles continued Thursday to tackle the homeless crisis as 10 new trailers arrived in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing.
