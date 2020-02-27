Newsom Sends 10 Trailers To South Los Angeles For Temporary Housing 18 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:52s - Published Newsom Sends 10 Trailers To South Los Angeles For Temporary Housing Los Angeles continued Thursday to tackle the homeless crisis as 10 new trailers arrived in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing.

