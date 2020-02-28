Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide 11 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:18s - Published Dow takes a dive scaring investors worldwide Coronavirus worries are causing major concerns for the economy. Fears that helped trigger the worst single-day point loss in Dow history Thursday. With so much uncertainty many people are looking for answers on the financial impact. 0

