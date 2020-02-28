Community prayer vigil held for victims in Molson Coors mass shooting

Hundreds gathered Thursday night at The Ridge Community Church in Greenfield to mourn the victims of the shooting at Molson Coors.



Recent related videos from verified sources This is what we know so far about the five men killed in the Molson Coors shooting Five men went to work at Molson Coors Tuesday and never made it home. Their friends and family are now dealing with their devastating loss. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:56Published now Kindergartener Collecting Cards for Molson Coors Employees Six-year-old Allison Krueger wants to show support following Wednesday's tragic Molson Coors brewery shooting. Credit: WITI Duration: 01:29Published 51 minutes ago