LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

LAPD Pursuit With Stolen Hearse Ends In Wreck On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

Sources say the whole thing began with a flower delivery to a Pasadena-area church.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway [Video]Stolen Hearse with Body Inside Recovered After Police Chase Ends on Freeway

One person was taken into custody following a pursuit of a stolen hearse that ended in a crash on a South Los Angeles freeway.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:14Published

Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside [Video]Driver Of Stolen Hearse Leads Police On Chase Before Crashing On South LA Freeway; Casket, Body Found Inside

A police pursuit with a hearse -- which had been stolen with a body inside the night before -- ended in a wreck during rush hour Thursday morning on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles. Tina Patel..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:09Published

