Tokyo Disney Parks Shuttered Amid Coronavirus Fears

Disney is shuttering its theme parks in Japan as the coronavirus outbreak continues to rip through the country.

Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will shut down on Saturday and stay closed through March 15.

According to CNN, Disney has also closed its theme parks in Shanghai and in Hong Kong.

The Tokyo resort said it will refund guests for admission fees and hotel bookings.

So far the virus has killed eight people in Japan and sickened more than 900.
