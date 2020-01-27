Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Big data > Covid-19, A.I. and Big Data in healthcare and India's electric vehicles: Watch on Business Line

Covid-19, A.I. and Big Data in healthcare and India's electric vehicles: Watch on Business Line

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 08:00s - Published < > Embed
Covid-19, A.I. and Big Data in healthcare and India's electric vehicles: Watch on Business Line

Covid-19, A.I. and Big Data in healthcare and India's electric vehicles: Watch on Business Line

Business Line looks at the impact of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data on the healthcare sector, how the Covid-19 coronavirus is causing ripples on the Chinese stock market and the way India has plugged into the electric vehicle marketView on euronews
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hyundai Signs Development Deal With an Electric Vehicle Startup [Video]Hyundai Signs Development Deal With an Electric Vehicle Startup

Hyundai and Kia are announcing plans to jointly develop electric vehicles with the California startup Canoo. The partnership would focus on smaller electric vehicles about the size of a shuttle.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Rivian Says Electric Vehicles Will Cost Less Than Expected [Video]Rivian Says Electric Vehicles Will Cost Less Than Expected

Rivian, the electric vehicle startup says its first cars will cost less than expected on launch. The company told Reuters the R1T pickup and R1S SUV will be cheaper than the announced price of $69,000.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.