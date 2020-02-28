Moyes: Bowen not our saviour

Global  

David Moyes says West Ham can't expect Jarrod Bowen to save them from Premier League relegation this season.
whubrownie

Reece🤙🏻 RT @whuchr: Moyes: “If we're signing a boy from Hull and trying to find a way for him to be the saviour, that's wrong.” Bowen: https://t.c… 29 minutes ago

WestHam_SW

West Ham Somerset People banging on about Moyes saying Bowen can’t be our saviour. He can’t, the whole team need to up their game. Th… https://t.co/JchyHGsNpX 30 minutes ago

whuchr

chris Moyes: “If we're signing a boy from Hull and trying to find a way for him to be the saviour, that's wrong.” Bowen: https://t.co/wtc2EOSAdj 37 minutes ago

ChaudhuriAbir

Abir Chaudhuri RT @RoshaneSport: Moyes on Bowen: "If we're signing a boy from Hull and trying to find a way for him to be our saviour then we're approachi… 1 hour ago

standardsport

Standard Sport @giuseppemuro 🎙 @giuseppemuro at London Stadium "Moyes has stressed West Ham cannot put too much pressure on Bowen… https://t.co/t2ihM7KbKy 1 hour ago

Onefootball

Onefootball David Moyes on Jarrod Bowen yesterday: "If we're signing a boy from Hull and trying to find a way for him to be our… https://t.co/U3cxrQYIUs 1 hour ago

JameswhufcJones

˗ˏˋ JΔMES ˊˎ˗ I beg Bowen scores the winner and celebrated by running up to moyes revealing a shirt which says “Saviour? What saviour?” 2 hours ago

HammersPolls

Hammers Polls question from @tonypierson2: David Moyes hinting he may not start bowen saying he’s not our saviour? 1 agree star… https://t.co/QHGKyufXKA 4 hours ago

