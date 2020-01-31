Public review of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:26s - Published Public review of Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad Movie goers have given a thumbs up to Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is based on domestic violence. In the film, Taapsee Pannu shines as a homemaker who refuses to stay with her husband after he slaps her. Film also stars Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah and Tanvi Azmi.