UK's Prince Harry and Bon Jovi recreate Abbey Road Beatles cover

As countless Beatles fans have done since the 1969 release of the "Abbey Road" album, Harry and Bon Jovi walked across the black and white pedestrian crossing on Friday (February 28), this time led by a military veteran in a wheelchair.

Earlier, a video of the two wearing headphones, with Bon Jovi strumming a guitar before beginning to sing was posted on the official Instagram page of Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The couple announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

The song, called "Unbroken," was created by Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.