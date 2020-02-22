Global  

Greta marches with school climate strikers in Bristol

Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg.

Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the city centre.
