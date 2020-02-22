Greta marches with school climate strikers in Bristol 7 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published Greta marches with school climate strikers in Bristol Thousands of people braved the rain in Bristol for a climate strike with Greta Thunberg. Many schoolchildren brought placards and banners to the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate event on College Green in the city centre.

