Busy Day For Democratic Presidential Candidates Ahead Of South Carolina Primary
|
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Busy Day For Democratic Presidential Candidates Ahead Of South Carolina Primary
Elise Preston reports Sen.
Bernie Sanders leads in the polls nationally bot former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to carry South Carolina.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Days before the South Carolina primary and exactly a week before Super Tuesday, seven candidates —...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca
|See quotes that stood out from the Democratic presidential candidates at their debate in Charleston,...
Newsday - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources