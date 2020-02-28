Global  

Coronavirus Fears Blamed For Worst Week In Markets Since 2008 Financial Crisis

Fears of the virus made stocks extremely volatile for a seventh day.

Right now, the drop has put them on track for worst week since the 2008 financial crisis, at one point the Dow was down nearly 1,000 points.

CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
Global stocks fall again on fear of virus impact on economy

Global stock markets plunged further Friday on spreading fears over the impact of the new...
Newsday - Published

Coronavirus: Shares face worst week since global financial crisis

Asian stock markets continue falling, as the coronavirus spreads across the globe.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSmartBriefCBS 2Reuters



