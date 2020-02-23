Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt
Garth Brooks Attacked Online
After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt Country music singer Garth Brooks recently
came under fire after people mistook his
football jersey as a political endorsement.
In a photo posted to social media on Feb.
22,
Brooks was seen sporting a shirt that simply
read “Sanders” across the back.
Many people thought it was in
reference to presidential hopeful
Bernie Sanders.
@smoke52020,
via Instagram @garybrown595,
via Instagram @jenjensoccermomma,
via Instagram The shirt was actually the No.
20 jersey
of former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders.
Brooks even confirmed it during
his Detroit, Michigan, show, telling his
audience that he thought Barry Sanders
was the "greatest player in NFL history."