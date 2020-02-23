Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt

Garth Brooks Attacked Online After Wearing ‘Sanders’ Shirt Country music singer Garth Brooks recently came under fire after people mistook his football jersey as a political endorsement.

In a photo posted to social media on Feb.

22, Brooks was seen sporting a shirt that simply read “Sanders” across the back.

Many people thought it was in reference to presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

@smoke52020, via Instagram @garybrown595, via Instagram @jenjensoccermomma, via Instagram The shirt was actually the No.

20 jersey of former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders.

Brooks even confirmed it during his Detroit, Michigan, show, telling his audience that he thought Barry Sanders was the "greatest player in NFL history."