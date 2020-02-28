Global  

BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

BTS has canceled several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak.
BTS Cancels Korean Tour Dates Over Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS has canceled several concerts planned in Korea due to the global coronavirus outbreak, according...
Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

BTS Cancels Four Concerts in Seoul Amid Coronavirus Outbreak The South Korean boy band was scheduled to perform at the Olympic Stadium for four days in April. Big Hit Entertainment said in a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:59Published

BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Scheduled Weeks Before Rose Bowl Shows Amid Coronavirus Concerns

K-pop sensation BTS has canceled shows in Korea amid Coronavirus concerns, Variety reported Thursday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published

