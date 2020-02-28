BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus | Billboard News

✨Laura Fernandez ✨ RT @seventeen: BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/5COqC44U7i https://t.co/3LrFu75Fxf 14 minutes ago

Seventeen BTS Cancel Korean Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus https://t.co/5COqC44U7i https://t.co/3LrFu75Fxf 2 hours ago

kris ⁷ RT @21gloss: @kookminabo no one is questioning the decision to cancel the korean tour dates. what is contentious now is that with the escal… 4 hours ago

kris ⁷ RT @21gloss: cancel korean dates and add us tour dates...... what kind of message does that send......... 4 hours ago

Joey Oliver Thinking of you, @MalloryPearson_ What if they cancel the show you're going to? https://t.co/jTk4vzeWbF 5 hours ago

stephy⁷ @kookminabo no one is questioning the decision to cancel the korean tour dates. what is contentious now is that wit… https://t.co/rwFN5kqIvF 5 hours ago