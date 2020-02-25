Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Tokyo > Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Organizers of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo have reiterated they are pushing ahead as planned despite fears over the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking on Friday, officials said there are currently no other plans being considered.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and elsewhere with less than five months before the event.

A senior official of the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee told Reuters on Friday (February 28) that "There will not be one bit of change in holding the Games as planned," Preparations have been going on for the best part of a decade and with around $12 billion dollars of investment, Japan is eager to quell fears the Games might be called off, postponed or moved to a different location due to the virus.

Though on the decline in China where it originated, the flu-like disease is moving fast around the world, including more than 200 cases and five deaths in Japan.

The man potentially with the final say on the matter is International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach, who bolstered Tokyo's stance on Thursday, saying his organization was "fully committed" to holding the Olympics on schedule.

In a telephone interview, the Games delivery team said they were quote "facing up to" the coronavirus - but it would not derail the three-week event starting in late July.

Some Japanese media had reported on a six-month postponement being considered, but that's also been denied by organizers, adding that preparations were on track.

Japan is, however, considering scaling back the Olympic torch relay due to the coronavirus threat.

And in its latest statement on the issue, the IOC said preparations for Tokyo 2020 "continue as planned" and it had "full confidence" in authorities to take all necessary measures.



Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus

Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBelfast Telegraph


Tokyo Olympics | Coronavirus: Ian Thorpe wants athletes to take their health into consideration

Tokyo Olympics | Coronavirus: Ian Thorpe wants athletes to take their health into considerationAmid the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak, retired Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe has urged the athletes...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this

john1966olsen

John Olsen RT @ReutersUK: Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus https://t.co/DwJhmZ9roB https://t.co/FhNBwHNDMu 4 minutes ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus https://t.co/DwJhmZ9roB https://t.co/FhNBwHNDMu 9 minutes ago

vlassover

Sergey Wlassow RT @ReutersWorld: Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus https://t.co/BvPGgstv0O https://t.co/UayOysd2me 17 minutes ago

aeroG

Gordon Vaughan RT @Reuters: Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for this year’s Summer Olympic Games despite coronavirus https://t.co/DTscMBe8cc https://t.co… 35 minutes ago

NewshubNZ

Newshub No 'plan B' for Tokyo Olympics, organisers say https://t.co/5juedRTvHH 35 minutes ago

NofNewsFilipino

Networkofnews Phili Tokyo has no Plan B for this year's Summer Olympics despite alarm over the spread of the coronavirus in Japan and e… https://t.co/HDXfJqnigT 57 minutes ago

ejuitenbroek

Timeline Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus: Tokyo has no Plan B for… https://t.co/VowcCCCz28 2 hours ago

ReutersWorld

Reuters World Exclusive: Tokyo has no 'Plan B' for Games despite coronavirus https://t.co/BvPGgstv0O https://t.co/UayOysd2me 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

No near-term decision on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says WHO [Video]No near-term decision on Tokyo 2020 Olympics, says WHO

The World Health Organization says no near-term decision will be made on whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go ahead after the recent coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:14Published

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:20Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.