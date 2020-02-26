Postponed march to Shaheen Bagh: Delhi Police after speaking to stakeholders

Delhi Police on Friday said they spoke to the stakeholders and postponed the march to Shaheen Bagh which was being organized from the Madanpur Khadar area in Delhi.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said several meetings were conducted with the peace committee and the march was postponed indefinitely.

Shaheen Bagh is the site of a sit-in by anti-CAA protesters.