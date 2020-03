Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick opens park in North Carolina 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:54s - Published Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick opens park in North Carolina Over the years Bakersfield's own Kevin Harvick has made a name for himself as one of the best drivers on the NASCAR circuit. But he's also turned heads as a philanthropist. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bakersfield native Kevin Harvick opens park in North Carolina MADE A NAME FOR HIMSELF AS ONEOF THE BEST DRIVERS ON THENASCAR CIRCUIT.BUT HE'S ALSO TURNED HEADS AS APHILANTHROPIST.ON WEDNESDAY -- THE KEVINHARVICK FOUNDATIONOFFICIALLY OPENED ITS FOURTHFIELD IN PARTNERSHIPWITH THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB...AND CAL RIPKEN BASEBALL.HARVICK HELPING OPEN THIS PARKIN CHARLOTTE NORTHCAROLINA...IN: AS A NASCAR DRIVER, BEINGABLETO GIVE BACK IS SOMETHING FOR MEIS ONE OF THE MOST POWERFULTHINGSTHAT WE GET TO DO. AND I ALWAYSTELL PEOPLE, THE POWER OF PEOPLESHOWS IN THESE TYPES OF PROJECTSAND ON BEHALF OF THE KEVINHARVICK FOUNDATION I'M SOEXCITED TO SEE THE FINISHEDPROJECT."AS WE SAID -- THIS WAS THEFOURTH PARK OPENED BY THEKEVIN HARVICK FOUNDATION.IN 2016 -- THEY OPENED A MULTI-PURPOSE PARK RIGHT HERE INHARVICK'S HOMETOWN INBAKERSFIELD.AROUND THE COUNTRY -- PEOPLE ARE





