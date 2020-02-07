Global  

THE HIGH NOTE Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights.

Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ice Cube, Zoe Chao, Eddie Izzard, Bill Pullman and Diplo.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra.
Dakota Johnson & Tracee Ellis Ross' Film 'Covers' Gets a New Title!

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross‘ movie Covers has a brand new title: The High Note! We found...
Just Jared - Published


The High Note - Official Trailer [Video]The High Note - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for The High Note starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard and Ice Cube! Release Date: May 8, 2020 The..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:24Published

Young Man with a Horn movie (1950) [Video]Young Man with a Horn movie (1950)

Young Man with a Horn movie trailer (1950) Plot synopsis: With a secondhand trumpet and the loving guidance of a brilliant bluesman, a lonely boy grows into manhood as a superb musician whose talent..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:20Published

