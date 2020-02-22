Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

U.s. stocks u.s. stocks continued to fall today.

That's because of the threat of the coronavirus.

The dow dropped more than 36-hundred points this week.

This makes it the worst week for markets since october 2008.

You may remember....in october 2008 the u.s. was still in the middle of a recession.

Tonight....many people are wondering if "another" recessio could be on the horizon because of the coronavirus and rapidly falling stocks.

However national news outlets are reporting one stock still seems to be doing well.

Companies that provide cleaning products like sanitizer wipes are currently stepping up production.

"clorox" officials say their stocks are one of four to "rise" this week.

That's as fear of the virus spreads and people are working to make sure they're stocked up.

But it's not the only product people are hustling to get their hands on.

News 10 spoke with one local mother scrambling to get her hands on another product.

Rebecca long is a terre haute native.

Her son todd is stationed in south korea with the air force.

According to c-n-n there are more than 23-hundred confirmed cases in the country.

Long says right now they have not seen any cases on the air force base.

However, the air force is struggling to find hand sanitizer.

That's why long is putting together a hand sanitizer drive.

She hopes to send what's collected to troops in affected areas.

Right now right now long is looking for a business, organization or agency to step up as a place to make donations for hand sanitizers.

That way people can make sure their donations are getting to the right place.

