Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirusA Terre Haute mother is starting a campaign in the fight against the coronavirus
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local mom hopes to help air force base avoid coronavirus

U.s. stocks u.s. stocks continued to fall today.

That's because of the threat of the coronavirus.

The dow dropped more than 36-hundred points this week.

This makes it the worst week for markets since october 2008.

Good evening and thanks for evening and thanks for joining us.

You may remember....in october 2008 the u.s. was still in the middle of a recession.

Tonight....many people are wondering if "another" recessio could be on the horizon because of the coronavirus and rapidly falling stocks.

However national news outlets are reporting one stock still seems to be doing well.

Companies that provide cleaning products like sanitizer wipes are currently stepping up production.

"clorox" officials say their stocks are one of four to "rise" this week.

That's as fear of the virus spreads and people are working to make sure they're stocked up.

But it's not the only product people are hustling to get their hands on.

News 10 spoke with one local mother scrambling to get her hands on another product.

Rebecca long is a terre haute native.

Her son todd is stationed in south korea with the air force.

According to c-n-n there are more than 23-hundred confirmed cases in the country.

Long says right now they have not seen any cases on the air force base.

However, the air force is struggling to find hand sanitizer.

That's why long is putting together a hand sanitizer drive.

She hopes to send what's collected to troops in affected areas.

"203 people have to be out there in it working.

Bless their hearts.

They don't hesitate.

This is the least we can do they're out there for us."

Us."

Out there for can do they're out there for us."

Right now us."

Right now right now long is looking for a business, organization or agency to step up as a place to make donations for hand sanitizers.

That way people can make sure their donations are getting to the right place.

If you're interested in helping.... we've placed contact information online.

That's w-t-h-i-tv dot com.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Potential Coronavirus Patient Hospitalized In Folsom [Video]Potential Coronavirus Patient Hospitalized In Folsom

A patient reportedly diagnosed with the coronavirus has been hospitalized in Folsom. He was transferred to the Mercy Hospital of Folsom and said he was previously housed at Travis Air Force Base.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:27Published

Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base [Video]Judge Blocks Transfer Of Coronavirus Patients From Travis Air Force Base

A judge has temporarily blocked the transfer of coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa. 

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.