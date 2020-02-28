Global  

Leap Year Explained

Leap Year ExplainedHere is why we have a leap day every 4 years
Leap Year Explained

A leap year, and it only comes once every four years.

This means we get an extra day, tomorrow.

And there is actually a reason we have to have this extra day.

Storm team 3 meteorologist sean macaday tells us about the importance of this extra day.

So tomorrow is leap year.

But why do we have it?

Well the story starts in outer space.

It takes the earth 1 year to orbit around the sun.

1 year is actually 365.25 days.

That extra quarter adds up.

If we didn't have a leap year, the calendar would be off by 24 days in 100 years.

We fix this by adding an extra day to the end of february every 4 years.

If we didn't do this, the seasons would be completely flipped by the year 2760.

