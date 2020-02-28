Local and State law enforcement are teaming up to keep you safe this March

Dot com.

Five people died in alcohol related car crashes in the month of march last year alone.

That's according to the "indiana criminal justice institute".

Law enforcement across the state are increasing patrols starting now to help stop tragedy.

With st patricks day and the n-c double a tournament in march... the vigo county sheriffs office is partnering with state and city police to help keep you safe.

Starting right now -- until the end of march -- officers from the 3 departments will have overtime patrols and sobreity checkpoints.

They aren't just looking for drunk drivers though.

Dangerous driving -- like speeding and aggressive driving are also risks on the road.

They say it's important to be able to work together and keep everyone safe.

"as an agency by ourselves we're limited you have a certain amount of officers here and with the state and the city but by combining those efforts you have such a greater force out there looking and trying to protect our community so combinging our efforts just makes our community safer in the ut most way."

Officers say more than 400 alcohol related crashes happened in march last year in indiana.

15 percent of those happened during st patricks day weekend.

They say it's easy to keep you and people around you safe.

You can make plans before the celebration for a safe way home.

Or you can always use a taxi