Masks fly off the shelves in southern Oregon amid novel coronavirus fears

Leah says" do you have an old n95 mask?

You might want to go look for it.

Painters use these and you might have an extra one from last fire season.

Maybe you should check your car.

It could be in the glove department.

Maybe somewhere in the back of your trunk."

If you can't find an old one.

You're going to have a hard time finding a new one.

Stores are left with empty racks and shelves like you see here.

People are worried about the coronavirus and the fear of it spreading.

Two days ago the cdc says it expects the coronavirus to spread in the u-s and is asking americans to prepare.

One of the buyers from black bird says after that announcement the store completely sold out.

Tyler yesterday within the first hour of us being open we ran out of masks that we had available.

And it's not just his store.

Today newswatch 12 called more than a dozen hardware stores in the rogue valley.

All of them were sold out but one.

Glidden professional paint center has about a dozen boxes left.

The store doesn't expect the boxes to last.

Retailers like c-v-s and walgreens say they've noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes, and face masks.

The demand is so great --- officials at c-v-s are worried there will be a shortage.

The centers for disease control and prevention says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.