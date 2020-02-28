Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idlib > Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed

Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published < > Embed
Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed

Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed

Erdogan, Putin 'voice concern' over Idlib as Turkey says 33 of its troops were killed in Syrian government attacks.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NATO holds emergency talks after Syrian airstrikes kill Turkish troops in Idlib — live updates

NATO is set to meet for crisis talks after Syrian airstrikes killed dozens of Turkish troops, marking...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •France 24


As more Turkish troops killed, Ankara says it will not stop Syrian refugees reaching Europe

Turkey, faced with a possible new wave of Syrian migrants and dozens more dead Turkish soldiers in...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

pidybi

𝔓𝔦𝔬𝔱𝔯 𝔇𝔶𝔟𝔦𝔢𝔠 #aljazeera Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed https://t.co/Mme0trOEDs 2 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Idlib: UN holds emergency session after Turkish troops killed: https://t.co/o8pcZ1C892 #Idlib 26 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.