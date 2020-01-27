RS Prasad asks leftist liberals to not lecture on secularism | Oneindia News

Assam teacher arrested for comments 'hurting religious sentiments'; JNU VC asks students union not to shelter riot victims but assist them; Ravi Shankar Prasad asks liberal leftists not to lecture on secularism; Prasad asks why Lord Ram's citizenship of Ayodhya requires proof; US Taliban to ink landmark peace pact; India sends official envoy to signing ceremony; Foreign secretary rushes to Kabul; Tahir Hussain named in IB officer death absconding and more news #Coronavirus #DelhiViolence #USTalibanPeaceDeal #USTaliban



