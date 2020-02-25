Global  

No Fresh Violence -In Ne Delhi

No Fresh Violence -In Ne Delhi
'It's up to India': US President Donald Trump refuses to comment on CAA amid Delhi violence

In the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue, acts of...
DNA - Published

Delhi Police: Head of elite Special Cell SN Srivastava appointed as Special Commissioner (Law and Order)

This comes in the wake of fresh violence breaking out in northeast Delhi over the citizenship issue
DNA - Published


MyJio79017139

My Jio نمبر RT @thewire_in: A 60-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly beaten to death in northeast Delhi on Friday in what appears to be a fresh case of… 30 minutes ago

matheswaranc

DEFEAT CAA_NRC_NPR. I wish this night must be a peaceful night for Delhi people.I wish not to hear any news of fresh violence tomorrow… https://t.co/rDilr8YKxY 47 minutes ago

kiranckalluri

Kalluri Kiran Chandra RT @nalinisharma_: After the hearing in HC yesterday over the Delhi violence, a fresh controversy has broken out over the transfer of the j… 2 hours ago

iliveinurheart

#Free_Kashmir RT @IndiasMuslims: Man Beaten to Death in Karawal Nagar. A 60-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly beaten to death in northeast Delhi on Fr… 3 hours ago

vg123e

VG RT @Meerasrini: #Delhi violence: 1 killed in fresh attack; toll touches 42 https://t.co/4TzOZbS3ri @the_hindu 3 hours ago

ivarandramasy

Victoria RT @AudreyTruschke: I lectured in Lahore, Pakistan this evening about the history of #Hindutva and some of the horrible human costs of this… 4 hours ago

tapeshbagati

tapesh bagati RT @rajshekharTOI: No fresh violence reported, excercise restraint, says Delhi Police on some newspapers carrying reports of a man being ly… 4 hours ago


HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths? [Video]HT Deepdive | 4 days of Delhi violence: Who's to blame for 20 deaths?

Four days of continuous violence have put the national capital on edge. Even as the police and Rapid Action Force attempted to pacify the mobs on Wednesday, fresh clashes and violence were reported..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 30:45Published

Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News [Video]Unrest continues in North-East Delhi: Death toll mounts to 10, curfew imposed | Oneindia News

CURFEW HAS BEEN IMPOSED IN 4 AREAS OF NORTH-EAST DELHI AS THE UNREST CONTINUES. 4000 COPS HAVE BEEN DEPLOYED. DELHI POLICE, CENTRAL RESERVE POLICE FORCE, RAPID ACTION FORCE, SASHASTRA SEEMA BAL HAS..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:58Published

