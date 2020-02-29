Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mississippi Blues Half-Marathon winner puts in record time

Mississippi Blues Half-Marathon winner puts in record time

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Mississippi Blues Half-Marathon winner puts in record time

Mississippi Blues Half-Marathon winner puts in record time

Ryan Crandall, the winner of the Mississippi Blues Half-Marathon, set a new record.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheMikeLegend

Mike Madriaga Mississippi Blues Half Marathon! 5-year hiatus breaks today with my 13th race across the states! 3 hours ago

JFTutko

J.F. Tutko RT @TheBadDog5K: BOLO: #BadDogAmbassador Scott Rauls will be down in Mississippi this weekend! ❤️💛 Mississippi Blues Marathon runners! If… 21 hours ago

TheBadDog5K

TheBadDog5K10K BOLO: #BadDogAmbassador Scott Rauls will be down in Mississippi this weekend! ❤️💛 Mississippi Blues Marathon runne… https://t.co/TnIH4ZQizo 21 hours ago

YH8LV

LV🖤💪🏾 RT @WiltonReports: Get ready, get set, go!: Mississippi Blues Marathon kicks off Saturday. This year's downtown Jackson marathon will featu… 3 days ago

taff4sho

The Love Doctor RT @clarionledger: This year's downtown Jackson marathon will feature the official marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a marathon re… 4 days ago

clarionledger

Clarion Ledger This year's downtown Jackson marathon will feature the official marathon, a half marathon, a 10K, a 5K and a marath… https://t.co/Vo2mMyZwN9 4 days ago

WiltonReports

Wilton C. Jackson II Get ready, get set, go!: Mississippi Blues Marathon kicks off Saturday. This year's downtown Jackson marathon will… https://t.co/xWRMAlXZN5 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heart patient runs in Mississippi Blues Marathon relay race [Video]Heart patient runs in Mississippi Blues Marathon relay race

A UMMC patient with congenital heart disease runs in the Mississippi Blues Marathon relay team.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 02:11Published

JSU Sonic Boom gives Mississippi Blues runners needed boost [Video]JSU Sonic Boom gives Mississippi Blues runners needed boost

Jackson State's Sonic Boom of the South gives many Mississippi Blues Marathon runners the boost they need to keep going.

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.