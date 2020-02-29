Global  

Hong Kong Protesters set fire to an exit of the Mongkok MTR

Hong Kong Protesters set fire to an exit of the Mongkok MTR

Hong Kong Protesters set fire to an exit of the Mongkok MTR

The Mongkok MTR station exits hsve often been targeted by Hong Kong Protesters.

This evening was not an exception, with protesters throwing a molotov cocktail to set fire to rubbish thrown at the entrance E2 of the station.

Before setting fire, protesters tried to make sure no civilians were in the area.

Footage captured on Saturday evening (February 29).
Sam_Kooooooo

顧家明 RT @benedictrogers: Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to... https://t.co/QEQ6U5CEi1 6 minutes ago

YuYregina

Re_for_Regina RT @jennablan: Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets https://t.co/ekrvKKL2mP 9 minutes ago

mingtung1230

MinG , 頭又搖 , 尾擺 B-) RT @benedictrogers: Police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters from Nathan Road https://t.co/gfbrirfPV1 via @scmpnews 16 minutes ago

HK_not_safe

Bohemian (In the ruin) RT @Reuters: Hong Kong police fire tear gas as black-clad protesters return to streets https://t.co/T8t4cIZVDh https://t.co/6iD1V72EpQ 19 minutes ago

AnthVespa

Anthony Vespa RT @SCMPNews: Hong Kong protests: riot police fire tear gas, pepper spray as protesters block Nathan Road to mark six months of police acti… 33 minutes ago

TomL55417443

我只係一個香港人 RT @JessiePang0125: Hong Kong police fired tear gas on Saturday to disperse hundreds of black-clad protesters, some armed with petrol bombs… 34 minutes ago

Ava77716672

Eva RT @aletweetsnews: Images of police violence reverberate in Hong Kong's collective psyche for months. It's fuel to the fire. A good example… 53 minutes ago


Recent related videos

Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road [Video]Protesters set fire to a barricade on Nathan road

Hong Kong Protesters set fire to a makeshift barricade on Nathan road. Protests on 29 February 2020 which turned quickly violent aimed at memorializing the incidents of August 31st,2019, when Hong Kong..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:05Published

Hong Kong protesters throw molotovs and 'funeral money' in Mongkok [Video]Hong Kong protesters throw molotovs and "funeral money" in Mongkok

Hong Kong Protesters who carried out some cat and mouse game all the evening in Mongkok, throw molotov cocktails and some "funeral" money, before running away as riot police charges on Nathan road.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:20Published

