NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. 43 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 05:27s - Published NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S. Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state. (2-29-20) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Helotian @jaketapper CNN and other news media need to inform public what Dr. Fauci said at the press conference -- that most… https://t.co/0cdQ7P9rli 5 seconds ago