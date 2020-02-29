Global  

NIH Immunologist Fauci Updates Reporters Following 1st Coronavirus Fatality in U.S.

Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke to reporters Saturday following news of the first coronavirus death was reported in Washington state.

(2-29-20)
