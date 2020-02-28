Global  

Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name

Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name

Deja vu? Trump Nominates Rep. John Ratcliffe as New Top Spy After Previously Withdrawing his Name

President Trump announced he will nominate Representative John Ratcliffe of Texas to become the Director of National Intelligence.
Trump picks Ratcliffe to be top intelligence official again

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Trump again nominates Congressman Ratcliffe as his intelligence director

President Donald Trump said on Friday he again was tapping Republican Representative John Ratcliffe to be the nation's top spy, a loyalist whose first nomination he dropped last year amid..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:15Published

Ratcliffe Nominated For Director Of National Intelligence — Again

​President Trump nominated Rep. John Ratcliffe for the position last year, but Ratcliffe withdrew amid criticisms of his qualifications.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:06Published

