Biden Urges South Carolina To Vote For Him To Go Against Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to South Carolina’s Democrats about taking control of the White House.

He said they could do it if Democrats pick “the right nominee” to go against President Donald Trump.

Biden said: “We really can’t afford to let Donald Trump have four more years.” According to Reuters, a win in South Carolina would help Biden be in his run for presidency.

Trump also spoke in North Carolina, telling Republicans to vote for the weakest possible opponent.
