Liverpool Loses Undefeated Streak With Watford

Watford beat Liverpool 3-0, who were undefeated in their first 27 league games.

According to CNN, the reigning European Champions won 26 games and drew just one game.

Ismaila Sarr scored the first two goals for Watford and then Troy Denney finished the game with one more.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk said Watfor “played well” and “very disciplined.” He said: “That&apos;s the reality, we couldn&apos;t find a way through.

It was difficult and we have to do better.”
