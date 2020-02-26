Global  

Net Worth Of Each 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidate

Pete Buttigieg’s net worth is $100,000 as of the summer of 2019.

Amy Klobuchar’s net worth is approximately $2 million.

Bernie Sanders’ net worth is $2.5 million.

Joe Biden’s net worth is at $9 million.

Elizabeth Warren’s net worth is at $12 million.

Michael Bloomberg’s net worth is an estimated $55.

4 billion.
