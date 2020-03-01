Imagination Station celebrates Black History STEM Day

Black history month with a stem day celebration.

The science museum leaders led an event called "pieces of we."

Many students of all ages came to learn about black trail- blazers in the field of stem.

They learned about those paving the way in the past and present.

They also learned how they can be a part of the future of stem.

Students made models, created algorithms through hip- hop music and drew a mural.

Event coordinator, (teh-key-nuh) tikyna dandridge says it's important black- students see their culture in stem.

Through our culture and the things that we do but also arts too because we all have a culture but sometimes it does not show up in the engineering curricula.

This is the first time imagination station has hosted this event.

This leap year has inspired a "leap of