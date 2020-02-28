Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty

The former New York City Mayor and Democratic candidate for president, Mike Bloomberg, opened his campaign offices in East Liberty on Sunday, KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Mike Bloomberg Opens Offices In East Liberty https://t.co/a0H8zRRaFw via @YouTube 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billionaire Mike Bloomberg To Run ‘To The Bitter End’ [Video]Billionaire Mike Bloomberg To Run ‘To The Bitter End’

Billionaire and 2020 hopeful Mike Bloomberg says he’s not going anywhere.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:13Published

Naked Cowboy Likes Mike Bloomberg’s Debate Shout Out but Says He’s Sticking With Trump [Video]Naked Cowboy Likes Mike Bloomberg’s Debate Shout Out but Says He’s Sticking With Trump

Mike Bloomberg referenced the Naked Cowboy during a presidential debate, but that doesn’t mean the nearly nude voter is supporting him. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.