Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Batwoman - No Chill - The CW

Batwoman - No Chill - The CW

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Batwoman - No Chill - The CW

Batwoman - No Chill - The CW

Batwoman - No Chill - The CW - promo trailer AT WHAT COST – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens.

Sophie (Meagan Tandy) gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her expertise to assist Kate.

Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her plans for retribution.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy (#114).

Original airdate 3/8/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TalkingBatwoman

Let's Talk Batwoman RT @tvpromosdb: Batwoman (The CW) "No Chill" Promo HD https://t.co/L28TUGml8W 16 minutes ago

famose247

Famose247.com Watch Batwoman (The CW) "No Chill" Promo HD https://t.co/BdVxoUp2xm https://t.co/Q4KyI5j6eV 6 hours ago

CelebCover

CelebCover Watch Batwoman (The CW) "No Chill" Promo HD https://t.co/Q4B4ob7HPF https://t.co/bBZ1qfhhrV 6 hours ago

Comics2Film

Comics2Film Behind on your @CWBatwoman? You can watch the entire first season of the series on the CW App for free right now. N… https://t.co/VbTHXcCPws 9 hours ago

tvpromosdb

Television Promos Batwoman (The CW) "No Chill" Promo HD https://t.co/L28TUGml8W 10 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🌸🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Batwoman | I Don’t Chill Promo | The CW https://t.co/FRo6GNcjZ2 via @YouTube 10 hours ago

rags751

Raghu Seetharaman Batwoman | I Don’t Chill Promo | The CW https://t.co/QXhRCeEqJl via @YouTube 10 hours ago

NoHalfwayWithMe

✨ Jen ✨ Vicki really needs to chill. 😆 #TVD #Batwoman (Side note: This is the THIRD CW show that @real_kaylaewell has appe… https://t.co/OSJJ1c877M 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.