Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos

Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos

Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos

Lil Baby revealed why he’s never gotten any tattoos in an interview with the New York Times.

While answering a question about whether he foresaw rap as a career path, the Quality Control Music artist shared his reasoning for the lack of ink on his body.

Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT (Clifton Tate) https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/ Subscribe to HipHopDX on Youtube: http://bit.ly/dxsubscribe Check out more of DX here: http://www.hiphopdx.com https://twitter.com/hiphopdx https://www.facebook.com/hiphopdx http://instagram.com/hiphopdx For over 17 years, HipHopDX has been at the forefront of Hip Hop culture online, featuring over 2.7 million readers per month.

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this

hoodgrindvideo

HoodGrind Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos ...... - https://t.co/jYDXtIq6gV #hiphop #hoodgrind #hiphopnews… https://t.co/8B7b82aR5K 6 hours ago

fabmalife

FML/FVT Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos https://t.co/FCtCDdcwEV 9 hours ago

phmcgpe

🇺🇸 PHMC GPE LLC 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 ⚓️ 🇫🇷 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos - https://t.co/jr9hT0TyEB https://t.co/ymtokBkYPs 13 hours ago

Go953mn

Go 95.3 Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos https://t.co/j9jzX6L6gz https://t.co/igMX2skcnt 17 hours ago

escanoorr

Thierno RT @KollegeKidd: Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Tattoos https://t.co/sF3g4aIKKj 1 day ago

theoraclebeats

TheOracleMan Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Tattoos https://t.co/HIcdShr8EE 2 days ago

cocomeshelle

CoCo Meshelle 🇺🇸 Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos | HipHopDX https://t.co/Xgf5hINHwG 3 days ago

MixtapeFloww

RapNation Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn’t Have Tattoos https://t.co/slRSAdIUXy https://t.co/h7dx15eQUb 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.