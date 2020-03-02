Lil Baby Explains Why He Doesn't Have Any Tattoos

Lil Baby revealed why he’s never gotten any tattoos in an interview with the New York Times.

While answering a question about whether he foresaw rap as a career path, the Quality Control Music artist shared his reasoning for the lack of ink on his body.

