Japanese Film

Invisible man," which opened at number one, earning 28-point- nine million dollars.

In hollywood, i'm david daniel.

Today in tupelo a local group took the time to share the story of an unsung hero during world war ii wcbi's tyler hull stopped by... "i think that this is the first time in the united states that really show this kind of film really happened in world war two."

This is the story of chiune sugihara.

Sugihara was a japanese diplomat in lithuania who risked his life and went against his country to give visas to over 6,000 jewish people during world war ii.

The united states holocaust memorial museum says its difficult to put a number on lives lost - but there are estimates that more than 6 million jews were killed.

Sugihara saved lives during that time by offering jewish families safety through visas.

His story was told sunday in tupelo.

The japan-america society of mississippi held a showing of the film persona non grata... "he believed that even though germany was persecuting the jews he thought "its not right" is a persecuting the jews" the film takes place from 1934 to 1955 and follows him throughout his journey... tyler hull wcbi news..

If you are interested in joining the organization you can visit our website