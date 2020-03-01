Global  

Coronavirus Update: Second Death In Washington, First Case In NYC

Gov.

Andrew Cuomo said the first confirmed case in New York is a Manhattan woman who recently traveled to Iran.

CBS2's Christina Fan reports
Washington state confirms second U.S. coronavirus death; New York reports first case

Health officials in Washington state said on Sunday a second person infected with the coronavirus had...
Reuters - Published


Faby_Nava77

Faby Nava 🇲🇽🌻☕🌤️🌈🔥🌊🎶🙏🇲🇽 RT @GuardianUS: Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US and New York confirms first case https://t.co/KJdLdilX7V 3 minutes ago

shift_in2_turbo

Karim Walker #ANobodyForBernie 🌹 Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York confirms first case https://t.co/eTqZvRfjff 4 minutes ago

SChenHayes

Stuart Chen-Hayes 🧜‍♂️🌏☮️ Headline fix: Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York City confirms first case https://t.co/xeCwzUqrqW @aiww @badiucao 17 minutes ago

suzie462

sue king #resist RT @koslen_bambi: UPDATE: Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York confirms first case | World news | The Guardian https:… 18 minutes ago

pendown

Rajesh Abraham Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York confirms first case https://t.co/eruuz5nYR1 19 minutes ago

CdtbMdf137

MARÍA DF. RT @AtlantaGeorgi: Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York confirms first case - The Guardian: * Coronavirus latest upda… 23 minutes ago

AtlantaGeorgi

Atlanta Georgia Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as New York confirms first case - The Guardian: * Coronavirus latest… https://t.co/sM7sFgU4KD 23 minutes ago

3fatcats

3fatcats ازادی #Coronavirus latest updates: second death in US as #NewYork confirms first case https://t.co/7x3OBmn1JC 28 minutes ago


First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State [Video]First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

First U.S. Coronavirus Death Confirmed In Washington State

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:28Published

Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality [Video]Washington State Man Becomes First U.S. Coronavirus Fatality

According to Reuters on Saturday, a Washington state man has become the United States’ first fatality from the coronavirus. The death comes after the Trump administration stepped up efforts to combat..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

