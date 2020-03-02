Global  

Disney’s Artemis Fowl Movie Trailer

Disney’s Artemis Fowl Movie Trailer HD Remember the name.

It’s Fowl.

#ArtemisFowl.

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared.

With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies.

Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

“Artemis Fowl” is directed by Kenneth Branagh and stars Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough and Miranda Raison, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Kenneth Branagh, p.g.a.

And Judy Hofflund, p.g.a.

Are producing with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers.

Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” opens in U.S. theaters on May 29, 2020.
MtopdeckMct2218

Hugo Drax RT @Live_for_Films: Watch the new trailer for the Artemis Fowl movie https://t.co/kiCHuQHMNa #ArtemisFowl #Disney #FerdiaShaw #JoshGad #Ju… 7 seconds ago

CallMeContra

Christopher Harper RT @VforVintageVera: Artemis Fowl fans 🤝 Percy Jackson fans On realizing their beloved books have been butchered as movie “adaptations” b… 48 seconds ago

julie1275

Julianna I read the Artemis Fowl books so many times as a kid and was so excited for a movie but this sanitized "good boy" b… https://t.co/QVJQZYfyXD 2 minutes ago

Live_for_Films

Phil Edwards Watch the new trailer for the Artemis Fowl movie https://t.co/kiCHuQHMNa #ArtemisFowl #Disney #FerdiaShaw #JoshGad… https://t.co/vDZVmtIFJu 4 minutes ago

pearlpm_

Perla Peña Mendoza 🖤 I’m genuinely upset over this Artemis Fowl adaptation. I have been waiting since I was 10 fucking years old for an… https://t.co/Dh0eUEjEyZ 5 minutes ago

Takeitatry

Jellicle Kat Disney is making an Artemis Fowl movie???? 10 minutes ago

