Newton North Students, Staff Who Went To Italy Told To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Fears

Newton North Students, Staff Who Went To Italy Told To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus FearsWBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.
BostonPatch

Boston Patch Newton North Students, Staff Who Went To Italy Told To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/uMnNeJTumw https://t.co/JSQhdlsCGV 9 minutes ago

MrBubbaHyde

Bubba RT @RINewsToday: Newton Public Schools: Students & staff from Newton North who returned from Italy on Feb. 29th - stay home from school beg… 37 minutes ago

RINewsToday

RINewsToday Newton Public Schools: Students & staff from Newton North who returned from Italy on Feb. 29th - stay home from sch… https://t.co/ExvVx1FViP 55 minutes ago

gasfuel

automotive Newton North Students, Staff Who Went To Italy Told To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Fears https://t.co/IkYizsKmLL 1 hour ago

bostonradio

Boston Radio Watch® RT @JamesRojasWBZ: A group of Newton North H.S. students & staff are told to stay home after returning Saturday from month long trip to Ita… 1 hour ago

AllyNBCBoston

Ally Donnelly NBC10 Boston RT @NBC10Boston: Students and staff members from Newton North High School who returned from Italy on Feb. 29 are required to stay home unti… 1 hour ago

WCVB

WCVB-TV Boston RT @antoinetteA: Newton North students and staff who just returned from a trip to Europe are being told NOT to come to school today. School… 2 hours ago

antoinetteA

antoinette antonio Newton North students and staff who just returned from a trip to Europe are being told NOT to come to school today.… https://t.co/0m2ct7ZMX4 2 hours ago


Students who returned from Europe urged not to return to school [Video]Students who returned from Europe urged not to return to school

Some students in Newton who returned from Europe have been asked to stay home from school.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:54Published

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears [Video]Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Louvre museum closes over workers' coronavirus fears

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:20Published

