Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Pledge

The Pledge

Video Credit: KDRV - Published < > Embed
The PledgeSacred Heart Catholic School, Mr. Gerschefske, 4th Grade
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

The Pledge

Festival.

Watching out for you, this is newswatch 12 this morning."

Sacred heart catholic school, mr. gerschefske, 4th grade "i pledge allegiance to the flag of the united states of america and to the republic for which it stands.

One nation, under god, indivisible, and with liberty and justice



Recent related news from verified sources

Lisa Nandy had ‘pause for thought’ while reading Labour Party trans rights pledge

British opposition party leader hopeful Lisa Nandy said she was given a “pause for thought” while...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


First Republic pledges largest contribution yet to S.F. housing fund

First Republic Bank is committing $100 million to San Francisco’s Housing Accelerator Fund, a...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

forthepurr

TheLoveofCats RT @PeterAskin1: Beautiful tabby kitty #A504132 in #MorenoCA takes a great picture even thru scratched plexiglass! This sweetheart needs ou… 4 seconds ago

JMJ4USA

Christine M. Krebs @IvankaTrump @RalphLauren That's fantastic news wonderful of him to sign this pledge @RalphLauren is and always has… https://t.co/V9HKZRfRb2 4 seconds ago

mercurygirl7

Bonnie Engelstein RT @CheriJacobus: Bill and Melinda Gates Pledge $100 Million to Coronavirus Response https://t.co/wSCVVsqD4w #globalcitizen 6 seconds ago

peterp2690

Peter RT @KeithOlbermann: ADOPTION FEES WAIVED FOR MIZZOU! Just 5 days ago they found him abandoned in an empty apartment and they’re ready to ki… 6 seconds ago

keshda

The Oddvani - Keshav Dixit RT @coolfunnytshirt: Your move now @Twitter @TwitterIndia @Facebook @instagram @YouTube ! Pledge not to do unfair hunting, purge & suspensi… 9 seconds ago

very_alex

Alex Financial markets rebound after panic sell-off as global central banks pledge to pump in more cash — RT Business Ne… https://t.co/WO88nL0HBf 16 seconds ago

bennydelnorte

Ben Linnick RT @budgetforallwpg: City Hall today at noon! Join us for a rally and presentation to Councillor of a pledge to not cut Transit + invest in… 19 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Two dogs become more famous than their DJ owner [Video]Two dogs become more famous than their DJ owner

A successful DJ who toured the US with electro pop star Charli XCX fears that with their 32,100 Instagram followers, personal showbiz agents and advertising contracts, her pet pooches have eclipsed her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

England captain Houghton helps launch The FA's 'Pledge of Positivity' [Video]England captain Houghton helps launch The FA's 'Pledge of Positivity'

The Football Association has launched the ‘Pledge of Positivity’ which asks parents and spectators involved in under-18s grassroots football to commit to creating a more positive environment at..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.